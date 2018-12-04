You Paid For It Update: Wando Bridge Closure Costs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Several local and state agencies spent money on items such as gas, equipment, hotels and salaries while monitoring the Wando Bridge closure back in May.
We’ve been tracking those costs, requesting breakdowns from different agencies that helped with traffic control and emergency response.
Here’s the list of expenses we’ve collected so far:
- Department of Public Safety, which includes Highway Patrol: $278,124.23
- SLED: $66,358.01
- Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services: $10,583.95
- Mt. Pleasant: estimated $30,000 impact
- DNR: $409.68
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: $150.00
The grand total so far is $385,625 in unexpected costs. The Department of Transportation will presumably have the highest costs.
The town administrator in Mount Pleasant says the impact there was better than initially expected.
The State Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol dedicated an estimated 8,133 hours of work to the Wando Bridge closure which was $194,619 in salary costs.
That plus “fringe” costs for SCDPS totaled $278,124.23.
The Department of Transportation will presumably have the highest costs.
DOT Secretary Christy Hall’s Communication officer told us she will not announce those costs until the on-going work is complete.
The DOT said in July that the work could last until January 2020.
