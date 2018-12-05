Chilly weather will turn very wet by the weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather sunny and cool over the next couple of days. Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs only reaching the middle 50s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s inland with mid 30s at the beaches tonight. Chilly temperatures continue into Thursday with highs expected to only reach the middle 50s again. Friday will be our last dry day before the weather goes downhill for another weekend. An area of low pressure will form along the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and track off the Southeast coastline on Sunday. Rain will develop during the day on Saturday with rain becoming heavy at times late Saturday and early Sunday. There continues to be timing differences in the computer models but right now it does appear that the bulk of the rain will begin to move out late Sunday morning or by the middle of Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely be between 1-3”. Expect chilly weather to go with the wet weather. Saturday’s highs will only be in the upper 40s with temperatures warming into the upper 50s on Sunday with a chilly breeze out of the northeast.