Deputies recover $6k worth of stolen Christmas decorations in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies have recovered approximately $6,000 in Christmas light displays which were taken from a Walterboro home, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Chapman.
The Crosby family have put their hearts into what they call the Lights of Peniel. Barry Crosby welds the shapes and his wife Cathy is in charge of the lights.
They have 160 light displays that are all handcrafted and free for the public to access during Christmas time.
After more than a decade of sharing their display with the community this is the first theft. The family said four displays were missing that include the jack-in-the-box, a tricycle, a drum and sticks and a mustang.
The family paid more than $1,000 for the electricity bill to operate the display.
