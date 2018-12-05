Dorchester County Fire-Rescue makes final push in holiday toy drive

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Fire-Rescue toy drive that started in late October comes to an end on Wednesday and firefighters are hoping the public can stop by with any last-minute donations.
All you have to do is drop off a new and unwrapped toy in the bay of a participating fire station. There are nine that are involved.
Those wishing to donate to the less fortunate may do so at one of the below DCFR stations:
- Station 3 - 134 S. Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
- Station 8 - 532 Ridge Road, Ridgeville
- Station 9 - 109 Dutch Krakeel Road, St. George
- Station 10 - W. 5th North Street (Hwy 75), Summerville
- Station 11 - 200 Hundred Oaks Parkway (The Ponds Subdivision), Summerville
- Station 21 - 4214 Ladson Road, Ladson
- Station 22 - 706 Miles Road, Summerville
- Station 23 -10410 Dorchester Road, Summerville
- DCFR Headquarters - 101 Ridge Street, Suite 6, St. George
“As a parent, knowing that some families have the burden of choosing between buying Christmas presents or putting food on the table or paying their electric bill, deeply saddens me,” Dorchester County Deputy Fire Chief Malcolm Burns said. “By donating toys to Toys for Tots, we are given the opportunity, to joyfully, take that one difficult decision out of the equation."
