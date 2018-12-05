Family Yuletide at Middleton Place

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - This Saturday night at Middleton Place, you will have the chance to make your own Christmas decorations. It’s the annual family Yuletide event.
The whole family can make nature-inspired holiday decorations. It’s from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 8.
Visitors can also watch artisans dressed in Colonial Clothes working by candlelight in the stableyards shops.
You can watch Spinners, Carpenters, Potters and Blacksmiths do their work as they would have back in the 1700s. You can also see a living nativity scene using stableyards animals.
Prices are 15 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for children 4 to 13 and free for kids three and under.
Middleton Place is located off Highway 61, also called Ashley River Road.
For more information, go to www.middletonplace.org
