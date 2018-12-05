Live 5 Scambusters: Stopping the texting scams

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - You probably get random text messages from time to time that promise big money or big savings. Just like phishing emails, these messages are only benefiting scam artists.
The random text messages may promise money and prizes. They may also appear to be from a legitimate company or organization you recognize. The numbers may be spoofed, just like robocall scams. However, the messages likely came from a scammer who is phishing for information.
The messages may include a link to click in order to collect your “winnings.” The link could contain malware. Whatever you do, don’t click the link.
You may also be asked to share personal information to claim your prize. At this point, alarm bells should be going off. You can delete it and move on, but the messages may keep coming.
The Federal Trade Commission has a few tips to stop these spam texts.
- Make sure your phone is on the National Do Not Call Registry.
- Report spam texts to your wireless carrier.
- Copy the message and forward it to SPAM (7726) if you have AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint.
- Report it -- at FTC.gov/complaint.
If you want to invest in an app to block these unwanted texts and calls, several are available, like Robokiller, Hiya and others. A couple of bucks a month may give you more peace of mind.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.