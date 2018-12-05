Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 catch for 7 yards in a 24-10 loss to Denver. The Summerville alum has 46 catches for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles and 1.5 TFL in a 24-10 loss to Denver. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 40 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 7 tackles in a 40-33 win over Oakland. The Beaufort native has 63 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 6 pass deflections.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played tackle in a 26-22 loss to Tennessee
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 2 tackles, 1 sack and 2 TFL in a 21-17 win over Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 8 TFL.
NFC
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions - Had 7 catches for 35 yards and was 0-1 passing in a 30-16 loss to the LA Rams. The Berkeley alum has 27 catches for 207 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards and is 0-1 passing on the year.