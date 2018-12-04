Man pleads guilty to urinating on Kellogg’s assembly line at Memphis plant

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing three years in prison after admitting in court to urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt at a local food manufacturing plant.
Gregory Stanton, 49, pleaded guilty in November to tampering with consumer products. A federal grand jury indicted him in September for tainting consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury.
Stanton worked for the plant in 2014 when he recorded himself urinating on the conveyor belt, then uploaded it to the internet in 2016.
As soon as the company learned of the video a Kellogg’s spokesperson said the company alerted law enforcement and regulators.
“American citizens and consumers rely upon food manufacturers engaged in interstate commerce to provide them with safe and consistent products,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant. “Unfortunately, this defendant betrayed that trust by tampering with and tainting food products. We commend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their investigation in this matter, and we are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for his criminal conduct.”
When reached for comment Tuesday, a Kellogg’s spokesperson released the following statement:
“It has been more than two years since this incident came to our attention, and we are pleased that the responsible individual was brought to justice. We want to thank the Food & Drug Administration and US Attorneys’ office for their commitment to this case.”
Stanton is scheduled for sentencing in February. In addition to prison time, he is facing three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.