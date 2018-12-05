Mash-up of 2018’s best songs features 144 bops

(RNN) - As 2018 nears its end, music lovers look forward to a recap of the best the year had to offer. For the sixth year in a row, YouTuber Andy Wu delivers his mash-up of top tunes from the past 12 months.
His 10-minute compilation, “The Greatest Hope,” includes 144 songs, divided into seven distinct chapters. Wu, who goes by the name AnDyWuMUSICLAND on YouTube, published the mix over the weekend.
Wu’s mix not only provides the sounds, but he gives music lovers a creative visual concept to look at as well.
The seven thematic chapters include: This My Day, This Is Us, Gotta Going On, Give It to You, State of Mind, She Cried and High Hope.
You can watch the entire mash-up, below, and catch up on some of this year’s biggest music entertainers and chart-topping songs.
Everyone from Maroon 5 to Cardi B to Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar to BTS made this year’s mashup.
Wu posted the video to his social media accounts and thanked fans for their continuous support.
“My 6th year-end, can you believe it? I am so lucky to have you guys staying with me all the time, even at my rock bottom,” Wu wrote. “I felt so grateful for the support from everyone during this wild journey. And this year, I left home, made it to Los Angeles to chase my dream & started my brand-new life!” he continued.
