Police: 2 arrested after chase, one also wanted in string of armed robberies in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say two men arrested following a car chase late Tuesday night were also wanted for questioning in a string of armed robberies in the area.
Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the department’s gang intervention team were patrolling in the Midland Park community when they stopped a silver Lexus on Fassit Road at Mazyck when the car made an abrupt right turn onto a dirt road, according to the incident report.
The car got stuck in the mud and four people fled on foot. The driver, 20-year-old Valient Aiken, and the left rear passenger, 20-year-old Drequan Simmons, were caught after a pursuit, the report stated.
The car was confirmed stolen by officers, who also discovered Simmons was wanted for questioning in a string of armed robberies in the area, according to the incident report.
Aiken was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Simmons was also charged with possession of a motor vehicle
