Police: 2 arrested after chase, one also wanted in string of armed robberies in N. Charleston
Drequan Simmons (left) and Valiant Aiken (right) were arrested Tuesday night.
By Live 5 News Web Staff | December 5, 2018 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 12:35 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say two men arrested following a car chase late Tuesday night were also wanted for questioning in a string of armed robberies in the area.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the department’s gang intervention team were patrolling in the Midland Park community when they stopped a silver Lexus on Fassit Road at Mazyck when the car made an abrupt right turn onto a dirt road, according to the incident report.

The car got stuck in the mud and four people fled on foot. The driver, 20-year-old Valient Aiken, and the left rear passenger, 20-year-old Drequan Simmons, were caught after a pursuit, the report stated.

The car was confirmed stolen by officers, who also discovered Simmons was wanted for questioning in a string of armed robberies in the area, according to the incident report.

Aiken was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Simmons was also charged with possession of a motor vehicle

