Reed scores 21 as Clemson tops Saint Peter’s 65-60

Thomas, who had a season-high 17 points, scored nine in the final five minutes to help the Tigers (6-2) hold on. Thomas scored five straight to put the Tigers up 54-50 with 4:17 left in the game. Saint Peter's used 3-point plays by KC Ndefo and Quinn Taylor to pull even at 56 with 2:23 remaining. Shelton Mitchell's layup and 1 of 2 free throws by David Skara gave Clemson a 59-56 lead, and Thomas and Mitchell each hit two free throws in the final 21 seconds to fend off the Peacocks (2-6).