Search for cancer patient called off after Lowcountry officials discover body

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Hardeeville Police Department has confirmed that Eugene Leffler’s body was found in a wooded area between I-95 and Ulmer Road around noon on Tuesday.
SLED assisted with the search.
Officials do not think foul play was involved. Leffler’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause, manner, and hopefully time, of death.
The Hardeeville Police Department is searching for a missing stage 3 cancer patient who was last seen Nov. 21.
Eugene Edwin Leffler, 70, was wearing a tan jacket, light denim jeans and tennis shoes with white soles when he was last seen. He is approximately 5′8″ tall and 195 pounds.
The police department said Leffler was last seen leaving his residence on Sunset Circle in Hardeeville around 9:31 p.m. Nov. 21.
