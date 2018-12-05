Sinkhole appears on side of road on IOP Connector

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a small sinkhole has appeared on the side of the road on the Isle of Palms Connector Wednesday afternoon.
It’s in the area of the Hungry Neck Boulevard.
Officials with Mount Pleasant Waterworks say they are working a wastewater line problem on the east bound lane of the IOP connector.
They are asking motorists to avoid the avoid the Hungry Neck Boulevard/IOP Connector intersection as construction activities will take several hours to complete.
“This 36-inch wastewater line provides service to the northern end of Town. Customers in this area are asked to limit their use of the wastewater system for the next 12 to 18 hours to help avoid major complications,” stated Clay Duffie, General Manager.
