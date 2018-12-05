Students at Virginia College in North Charleston react to school closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Students at the Virginia College satellite campus in North Charleston are being forced to find other options for continuing their education after the college announced it is closing.
Virginia College President and CEO Stu Reed sent an email to students on Wednesday explaining the school was shutting down because of a loss of accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Independent College and Schools.
“It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools,” Reed said in his email to students. “Unfortunately, this means that your enrollment will be cancelled and there will not be future classes at the campus in which you enrolled or any Education Corporation of America campuses.”
Reed explained in his email that the school decided in early fall to restructure Education Corporation of America, which is the parent company of Virginia College.
That restructuring required additional funds from investors.
He also said the Department of Education added requirements that the school was not able to meet.
