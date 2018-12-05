Summerville Mexican restaurant closes temporarily after 10 people became ill

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Mexican restaurant in Summerville has closed temporarily after DHEC officials say 10 people became ill.
The La Carreta restaurant on 1580 Old Trolley Road is closed after several customers complained about being ill.
A sign on the front door states,"Voluntarily closing until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience. -Management." An inspector with DHEC was at the business Wednesday afternoon.
DHEC officials say they have interviewed people who have reported being ill, and at this time they are aware of 10 reported illnesses.
“The symptoms reported suggest a viral gastrointestinal illness and we are continuing our investigation for a possible cause,” DHEC officials said in a statement.
DHEC made an on-site visit on Monday, and instructed the management regarding a recommended thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant and exclusion of any ill employees.
“DHEC is working with the facility through a temporary closure process as they implement our recommendations,” DHEC officials said.
According to DHEC officials, viral gastrointestinal illnesses are very contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.
Infection can be spread by direct contact with an ill person, consuming contaminated food or beverage, and or touching contaminated surfaces.
“The best way to prevent viral gastrointestinal infection is to wash your hands before eating or preparing food, handle and prepare food safely, and clean and disinfect surfaces,” DHEC officials said.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.