TAKE A STAND: President George H.W. Bush

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Anytime a former U.S. president passes away, despite our political beliefs, it’s sad, solemn and somber.
George H.W. Bush lived to be 94 years old. He and John Adams are the only Presidents whose son was also elected to the nation’s highest office. He didn’t win re-election but may go down in history as one of the greatest one-term presidents.
In just 48 months, President Bush’s biggest accomplishments were leading the peaceful end to the Cold War with the Soviet Union, quietly leading the efforts for a reunified Germany, and defeating Saddam Hussein in the Gulf War.
And while many critics say going back on his promise of no new taxes and the independent candidate Ross Perot cost him re-election in 1992, many don’t remember that difficult decision led to a balanced budget and the beginning of lower interest rates.
Maybe the most impressive part of his legacy is President Bush never looked for credit. He was known for kindness and a good heart. He instructed the Secret Service to turn off sirens and ordered his motorcade to come to a halt at stoplights. He would join the Secret Service in searching for midnight snacks in the White House kitchen. He sent thousands of hand-written thank you notes.
President Bush often and publicly told his family he loved them.
That love for family has ties to Charleston. He first met Barbara Pierce when she was a student at Ashley Hall. That meeting led to 73-years of marriage.
The Lowcountry and the nation bids farewell to George H.W. Bush, the gentleman President.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.