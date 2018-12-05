Teen who killed parents sentenced to 40 years

Andrea Balcer listens to testimony during the sentencing hearing for killing her parents, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Maine. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. The teenager told a police dispatcher that she "snapped" on the night of the stabbings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty)
By Associated Press | December 5, 2018 at 12:48 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 12:48 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine teenager who told authorities she "snapped" and killed her parents while struggling with gender identity has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on now 20-year-old Andrea Balcer (BAHL'-sur) minutes after she asked for the forgiveness of her remaining family members, including her brother who she spared.

Her attorney argued that Balcer was transitioning from male to female in isolation and without family support. She had no criminal record before the killing on Oct. 31, 2016, in the family's Winthrop home. She was 17 then.

Family and friends disputed any notion that the parents, Alice and Antonio Balcer, weren't supportive of their daughter.

Carl Pierce, Alice Balcer's brother, said the suggestion that gender identity played a role was an "insult" to the parents' memory.

Andrea Balcer delivers a statement before being sentenced to 40 years for killing her parents, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Maine. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Andrea Balcer wipes tears during her sentencing hearing for killing her parents, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Maine. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. The teenager told a police dispatcher that she "snapped" on the night of the stabbings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Andrea Balcer listens as she is sentenced to 40 years for killing her parents, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Maine. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Andrea Balcer arrives for her sentencing hearing for killing her parents, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Maine. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016, stabbings at their Winthrop home. The teenager told a police dispatcher that she "snapped" on the night of the stabbings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
