Too much sleep isn’t good for you, study says

(RNN) – If you’re in bed more than eight hours a night, it might be time to rethink your sleep habits.
A new study in the European Heart Journal says that too much sleep isn’t a good idea.
Researchers say people who sleep more than eight hours a night increase their risk of heart problems, strokes and even death by up to 41 percent.
“Estimated total sleep duration of 6-8 hours per day is associated with the lowest risk of deaths and major cardiovascular events,” the study says.
“Daytime napping is associated with increased risks of major cardiovascular events and deaths in those with [more than] 6 hours of nighttime sleep but not in those sleeping [less than or equal to] 6 hours/night.”
Bottom line, a daytime nap is OK if you’re not getting at least six hours of sleep at night.
The results are based on nearly 117,000 adults in 21 countries across seven regions.
“Even though the findings were very interesting they don’t prove cause and effect,” Julie Ward, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, told CNN.
Not getting enough sleep is also a health risk.
Getting less than six hours was also shown to increase major cardiovascular risks by 9 percent, compared with people who slept for the recommended six to eight hours, the study says.
In a 2014 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35.2 percent of American adults reported not getting enough sleep. They defined that as less than seven hours per night.
