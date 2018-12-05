Trial continues for former Summerville jeweler accused of wife’s murder

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The trial continued on Wednesday for the former Summerville jeweler accused of murdering his wife and trying to frame it as a suicide.
Michael Colucci is accused of murdering his wife Sara Moore-Colucci back in 2015. Moore-Colucci was apparently hanged to death by a garden hose.
This trial has been going on for over a week now, and the prosecution has been trying to prove that Sara’s death was no accident.
Their case is based on reasonable doubt, and they say Colucci murdered his wife.
They’ve brought up strangulation experts to try and prove that Sara’s injuries couldn’t have been caused by a hose. The expert said another object would have had to be used for strangulation.
The prosecution rested their case on Monday and since then, the defense has called up experts to try and prove what they say was the actual cause of death for Sara, an accident or suicide.
They’ve brought up her mental health and substance abuse issues into question.
If convicted Colucci could face a minimum of 30 years in prison or up to a life sentence.
Michael’s Stepfather, Ivo Colucci, is currently awaiting trial for allegedly shooting and killing his wife at their North Charleston jewelry store.
Doris Colucci was shot and killed back in April of last year. It happened at Colucci’s Jewelers on Rivers Avenue.
According to the lawyer for Ivo Colucci that trial is set to begin in April of next year.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.