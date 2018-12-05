Wednesday marks last day for SC residents to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Florence

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If any homeowners, renters or business owners still want federal help in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Wednesday is the last day to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA.
The deadline was previously set for November, but then extended to Wednesday by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Any resident of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Malboro counties can apply for assistance for losses that happened between Sept. 8, 2018 and Oct. 8, 2018.
To apply, call 800-621-3362 or 800-46207585 any time from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or go online. Residents can also visit any open South Carolina Disaster Recovery Center.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.