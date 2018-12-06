An inside look at one of the most luxurious resorts in the country found along Charleston’s coast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It might be cold right now out in the Lowcountry, but it can’t hurt to close your eyes every now and again and dream of summer.
Our Bill Walsh has his mind set on warmer weather and got an inside look at a luxury resort just 25 miles off the Charleston’s coast.
Beyond the avenue of oaks and beyond the security gates sits a world renowned resort frequented by celebrities and presidents alike.
Known simply as The Sanctuary, the exclusive resort which opened in 2004, is about 25 miles southwest of Charleston and sits along a white sand beach facing the Atlantic Ocean on Kiawah Island.
Among the 255 swanky rooms, is the presidential suite.
With 3000 square feet, it has its own dining room, kitchen, and office.
With privacy assured and tucked away among palm trees and dunes, the Sanctuary offers guests a five star, five diamond experience.
One of only a few with that distinction.
And if you’re interested in the Presidential Suite for a few nights, bring your wallet and be prepared.
The room costs about $4500 a night.
But don’t despair, a standard room with all the same elegance is a little more affordable at $600 if you save up.
From the grand staircase, to the distinct tastes of Jasmine Porch, the Sanctuary is a Lowcountry gem and the perfect prescription for a get-away along the beautiful South Carolina coast.
The Sanctuary has received two major awards: the Triple-A Five Diamond and a Forbes Five Stars rating.
