Community helps to get Hania Aguilar’s family a new home

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - With the help of the community, the family of Hania Aguilar was gifted a new home.
The home was donated by Time Out Communities thanks to members of the community, including the Robeson County School District, who surprised the family Tuesday evening.
"Mom and dad, they cried, they were happy, they were so thankful,” the school district’s superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten said. "The girls, they immediately started saying this is our home. They ran throughout all the rooms picking out the rooms."
The family will soon move from their single-wide mobile home in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park to a double wide. The new home has four bedrooms, two and a half baths and plenty of space for the kids to play
The family will also enjoy six months rent free.
"It just took away their sadness that is going on in their lives currently, it just makes you want to do more for them," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Robert Locklear said.
With the help from the community, Wooten and others hope to do just that by fully furnishing the home. They are asking the public to adopt a room and donate any household items they can.
Wooten said items have already started pouring in.
"They've been dropping things off. We've been contacted all day and all night about what they want to donate," Wooten said
Included on the lists are some specific wish list items from Hania's sisters.
"An office area, bookshelves for their books and a bookshelf for their teddy bears," Locklear said.
Wooten and others said they hope the new house gives the family the fresh start they needed.
"It's something they won't have to relive that day every day, every day they go outside to leave... the school bus comes... when they don't have to be reminded. The home will probably bring a lot of peace and comfort at this time even though it doesn't take away the fact that Hania's not with us anymore," Wooten said.
Those wishing to donate can bring the donations to 4570 Old Allenton Road in Lumberton.
