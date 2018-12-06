Crews investigating cause of Mt. Pleasant house fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Graddick Road near Highway 17 North and Hungryneck Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. and were able to contain the fire.
Crews arrived to flames coming from the house, but no injuries are being reported and everyone was out of the house before firefighters got there, according to Mount Pleasant Assistant Communications Manager Marquel Coaxum.
The cause of the fire is under investigation as crews complete salvage and overhaul operations.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.