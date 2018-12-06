Deputies seeking information after suspicious fire destroys Lowcountry home

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators are seeking information after a suspicious fire destroyed a home in Colleton County.
It happened on Wednesday when emergency crews responded to a home fire in the 500 block of Mohawk Court.
According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, when crews arrived they found an abandoned single story residence already on the ground.
“The home had not been occupied in five years and did not have power,” CCFR officials said."The yard was overgrown creating some access problems."
Crews were on the scene for an hour and a half.
CCFR officials say the cause is under investigation, but is suspicious in nature.
Anyone with information concerning the fire is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at (800) 922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at (843) 539-1960.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.