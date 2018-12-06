Crews responding to house fire in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a house fire in downtown Charleston.
It’s happening on Addison Street just off Meeting Street between I-26 and Morrison Drive. Smoke could be seen throughout downtown and hovered over I-26. Video provided by a viewer showed flames shooting through the roof of the house where smoke continued to billow for more than 30 minutes.
The call came in at 6:58 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
