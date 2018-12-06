Former French Open Champ Ostapenko joins Volvo Car Open field

The 23-year-old Mertens reached the fourth round in the French Open and US Open and the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, her best Grand Slam finish to date. She also reached the quarterfinals in Tianjin, Cincinnati and Montreal and the semifinals in San Jose. Due to her success, the Belgian qualified for the WTA Elite Trophy tournament for the first time in her career. Mertens impressively held a 14-2 win/loss record on clay this season, losing only twice on the surface, both to World No. 1 Simona Halep.