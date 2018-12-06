Funding for defense in NY sex-trafficking case questioned

Seagram’s liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman arrives to federal court in New York, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Court papers say a trust funded by Bronfman is bankrolling the defense for her co-defendants in the sex-trafficking prosecution. They include the leader of the secretive upstate New York group NXIVM, Keith Raniere, and actress Allison Mack. All the defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that followers of the group were coerced into becoming sex slaves who were branded with Raniere's initials. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)