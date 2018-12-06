Jury begins deliberations in case of Summerville jeweler accused of killing wife

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a former Summerville jeweler accused of killing his wife.
Prosecutors say Michael Colucci killed his wife, Sandra Moore-Colucci back in 2015. Both sides gave their closing statements Thursday morning and a judge read a jury their rights.
Prosecutors asked the jury to consider all the evidence in the case and claimed there was nothing in the evidence suggesting that Sandra Moore-Colucci committed suicide. Defense attorneys reminded the jury that they could consider voluntary manslaughter and claimed Moore-Colucci was a chronic alcoholic and also had mental health issues. They added that there was no evidence the crime scene was staged.
This trial has been going on for over a week now, and the prosecution has been trying to prove that Sara’s death was no accident.
Their case is based on reasonable doubt, and they say Colucci murdered his wife.
They’ve brought up strangulation experts to try and prove that Sara’s injuries couldn’t have been caused by a hose. The expert said another object would have had to be used for strangulation.
The prosecution rested their case on Monday and since then, the defense has called up experts to try and prove what they say was the actual cause of death for Sara, an accident or suicide.
They’ve brought up her mental health and substance abuse issues into question.
If convicted Colucci could face a minimum of 30 years in prison or up to a life sentence.
Michael’s Stepfather, Ivo Colucci, is currently awaiting trial for allegedly shooting and killing his wife at their North Charleston jewelry store.
Doris Colucci was shot and killed back in April of last year. It happened at Colucci’s Jewelers on Rivers Avenue.
According to the lawyer for Ivo Colucci that trial is set to begin in April of next year.
