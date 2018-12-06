Local pastor accused of sexually assaulting children at church

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Gaston County pastor was arrested on eight child sex offense charges Wednesday afternoon.
Jerry Friday, 61, is charged with one felony count of statutory sex offense, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
Investigators say Friday is the pastor at New Providence Baptist Church in Mt. Holly. The alleged crimes, police say, involved multiple juvenile victims and took place on church grounds and at private residences.
He is being held in the Gaston County Jail with no bond awaiting a first court appearance.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Det. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.