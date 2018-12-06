Lowcountry group builds wheelchair ramps for those in need

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One group is trying to make the holidays a little easier this year for those who are confined to a wheelchair.
Operation Home is in the middle of its “holiday wheelchair ramp blitz” where the group builds as many free wheelchair ramps as they can in a 48 hour period. One ramp built Wednesday is more than 40 feet long and took just a few hours.
They hope to help more than 12 families in the 48 hour timeframe, which is taking place for the ninth consecutive year. Homes impacted this year include some in North Charleston, Summerville, Hollywood and Mount Pleasant. More than 90 percent of the homes that the group serves include a person with a disability.
Over the past nine years, the group has helped nearly 150 families.
