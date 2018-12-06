Major storm set to bring heavy rain threat this weekend!

An area of low pressure developing along the northern Gulf Coast will begin sending clouds our way Friday night and we’ll wake up with a cloudy sky on Saturday morning. There will be the chance of a few showers Saturday morning with the chance of rain increasing Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will become steadier and heavier overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The wind will increase as this area of low pressure strengthens and moves near our coastline. Tidal flooding is a concern on Sunday morning(High Tide: 9:07) due to a strong onshore winds and the possibility of heavy rain. This means significant flooding is possible if these three(high tide, heavy rain, onshore winds) coincide with each other. The rain will begin to diminish as we head into the afternoon on Sunday. A few showers are still possible Sunday evening and Monday as this storm system slowly moves out.