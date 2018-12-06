Major storm set to bring heavy rain threat this weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong coastal low pressure system is set to bring significant weather to the Lowcountry this upcoming weekend. In the meantime, quiet and chilly weather is expected for the next 48 hours. Sunshine will send temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon, nearly 10 degrees below average. Another cold night is expected tonight with patchy frost possible inland. Lows will drop into the 30s inland with low 40s along the coast.
An area of low pressure developing along the northern Gulf Coast will begin sending clouds our way Friday night and we’ll wake up with a cloudy sky on Saturday morning. There will be the chance of a few showers Saturday morning with the chance of rain increasing Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will become steadier and heavier overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The wind will increase as this area of low pressure strengthens and moves near our coastline. Tidal flooding is a concern on Sunday morning(High Tide: 9:07) due to a strong onshore winds and the possibility of heavy rain. This means significant flooding is possible if these three(high tide, heavy rain, onshore winds) coincide with each other. The rain will begin to diminish as we head into the afternoon on Sunday. A few showers are still possible Sunday evening and Monday as this storm system slowly moves out.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 55.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly. Showers Developing During the Day. High 50.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely in the AM. Scattered Afternoon Showers. Windy. High 57.
MONDAY: Cloudy and Cold. A Few Showers Possible. High 48.
