Najdawi Breaks into Top 10 in Program History for Scoring as ’Dogs Top Wildcats

Najdawi's 3-point play made it 6-3 before Johnson & Wales went on an 8-1 run for an 11-7 lead on Robert Hobson's 3-point play with 16:04 before halftime. Majerle Poole made it 27-22 on a pair of free throws by the Wildcats before the Bulldogs took control with an 18-2 run. The Citadel led 64-44 at intermission and were not challenged in the second half.