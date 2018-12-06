Recreational marijuana legal in Michigan - but there’s a catch

(RNN) - On Thursday, recreational marijuana use became legal in Michigan.
The state passed the measure during the midterms last month, making them the 10th state to legalize the drug for recreational use.
However, “reefer madness” is unlikely to take hold in Michigan because the measure strictly limits the legal use, possession and purchase of marijuana.
For instance, the drug cannot be enjoyed in public, only on private property, the Detroit Free Press said. And you can’t drive under its influence.
The stuff isn’t commercially available yet and probably won’t be until late 2019, as the state has to create a licensing system.
Once it is available for sale, people will only be able to possess so much of it on their person and at their home, and amounts over 2.5 ounces must be stored in locked containers.
People can grow 12 plants at their home and can give, but not sell, their cannabis.
However, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, a Republican, has proposed a ban of homegrown pot.
Unlike the measures to weaken the paid sick leave and minimum wage ballot initiatives - which the legislature has sent to the governor for his approval - the growing ban has little chance of passing in the legislature.
And Michiganders cannot buy marijuana from a convenient international source - Canada, which also recently legalized it - because pot is still illegal under federal law and the federal government polices the international border.
Also, you must be older than 21 to use cannabis in Michigan.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.