Report: Attempted murder fugitive attempting to flee deputies crashes into sheriff’s office

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry fugitive wanted for attempted murder was arrested after he crashed into the sheriff’s office following a chase with deputies.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Kendall Karon Rious of Lane, SC on Tuesday.
His arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday when deputies along with the Lane Police Department attempted to stop Rious on Highway 521 in the Salters area.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rious refused to stop for blue lights and a chase ensued in which the suspect collided with a deputy’s patrol car.
A report states the suspect was heading south on Jackson Street when it collided with a wall at the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to Rious, deputies say a second suspect was also taken into custody.
Rious also faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.