Rock Hill Police search for woman’s ex-boyfriend after brutal beating

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are looking for 27-year-old Devin Brazil after a brutal beating Saturday night that landed two women in the hospital.
Warrants for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of domestic violence have been issued against Brazil.
Rock Hill Police reports says officers were called to the 1500 block of Maypine commons just after midnight Sunday morning. Two women were taken to the hospital for several injuries on their faces and heads.
One of the victims, who WBTV is not identifying, says she, her friend and her ex-boyfriend Devin Brazil were at her house. There was a disagreement and they told Brazil to leave. When he refused to leave without his ex-girlfriend, the women threatened to call the police. That’s when she says, Brazil attacked.
“He attacked her and I tried getting him off her and that’s when he attacked me,” the woman said. “So I ran from my house to over there and he had to have hit me in the back of my head because I have lumps all over. I just remember him smashing my face in the cement and I think he kicked me one time in the face.”
She had to get stitches in several places on her face. Her nose is also broken and may require surgery. She says her friend has a fractured eye socket and a broken tooth.
The woman says Brazil ran off when neighbors came outside at the sound of her screaming.
“If my neighbors wouldn’t have come outside who knows if I would even still be here,” the woman said.
“Unfortunately domestic violence is fairly common in South Carolina, across the country and in Rock Hill, but this severe of injuries we do not see that a lot,” Captain Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department said.
It is not the first time Brazil has been wanted for domestic violence. He was just convicted of domestic violence and assault and battery in February of 2018. He was also on parole for strong-armed robbery.
A South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson says Brazil was released from prison early on June 1, 2018. He was sentenced to a year in prison for assault and battery and domestic violence. The spokesperson says his early release was due to pre-sentence time in jail served and good behavior.
The Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says a warrant has been issued for violating his parole.
If you’ve seen Brazil or know where he might be, you’re asked to call Rock Hill Police immediately.
