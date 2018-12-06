Sheriff’s office releases sketch of kidnapping suspect who threatened to kill victim

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of a man they say threatened to kill a kidnapping victim.
OCSO officials say on Monday an Orangeburg County man said he was traveling on Five Chop Road near Orangeburg when he slowed his vehicle for what appeared to be a deer in the roadway.
The motorist told investigators that when he stopped his car, a black male opened the passenger door and pointed a weapon at him before entering the vehicle.
A report states the gunman then directed the motorist down several streets.
The sheriff’s office says at one point the suspect told the motorist, “You know this is a road where a lot of people die at."
“When the motorist was ordered to turn into a field, the vehicle became bogged down,” OCSO officials said."At that point, the gunman fled the vehicle, leaving the motorist unharmed."
If anyone has any information on the gunman, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
