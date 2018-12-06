Stall High School teacher’s certificate suspended after accusation of sexual relationship with student

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A R.B. Stall High School teacher’s educator certificate has been suspended following allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a student.
The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended 41-year-old Joshua Radecke’s certificate on Tuesday.
He’s currently on administrative leave with the Charleston County School District.
Court affidavits state Radecke had sex with an 18-year-old student at the school and in his car.
He was charged with sexual battery with a student.
“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Mr. Radecke may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under his instruction, and the emergency action is required,” stated an excerpt from the Order of Summary Suspension.
According to a police report, a school administrator contacted an officer on Sept. 28, telling police that Radecke had an inappropriate relationship with a former choir student that began in April and ended on Sept. 27.
The affidavit stated that Radecke had sex with the student in a mobile classroom at the school and also in his car.
According to authorities, Radecke would give the student rides home and also kept her after school. He also gave her rides to Coastal Carolina Community College so she could audition, the affidavit stated.
According to a biography on the R.B. Stall website, Radecke taught Chorus at the school.
