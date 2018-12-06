WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPS; WET WEEKEND AHEAD

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Overnight lows are expected to drop to freezing; inland areas could drop to the upper 20s- bundle up tomorrow morning! Expect a lot of sunshine tomorrow with a few clouds. Temps should top out in the mid 50s- feeling similar to day. Morning temps will return back into the 40s for the next few days.
Highs will feel slightly warmer Friday with temperatures expected to rise to near 60s degree under increasing clouds. We’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure heading into the weekend. Showers are likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning and possible into the afternoon hours. The heaviest of rain should fall overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. 2 inches of rain in some areas closed to the coast are possible, but up to 3 & 4 inches cannot be ruled. Most of the Lowcountry should be drier Monday.
TOMORROW: Temps freezing to start, chilly afternoon. LOW: 32, high: 54.
FRIDAY: Cool with sun & clouds; LOW: 37, HIGH: 60.
SATURDAY: Chilly, breezy and wet; LOW:40, HIGH: 55.
SUNDAY: Widespread heavy rain at times; LOW: 44, HIGH: 56.
MONDAY: Drier, mostly cloudy; LOW: 40, HIGH: 53.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
