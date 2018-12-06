WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPS; WET WEEKEND AHEAD

Highs will feel slightly warmer Friday with temperatures expected to rise to near 60s degree under increasing clouds. We’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure heading into the weekend. Showers are likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning and possible into the afternoon hours. The heaviest of rain should fall overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. 2 inches of rain in some areas closed to the coast are possible, but up to 3 & 4 inches cannot be ruled. Most of the Lowcountry should be drier Monday.