All clear after bomb threat forces evacuation of CNN offices

Journalist Brian Stelter, center, speaks with CNN news anchor Don Lemon after they were forced to leave their New York headquarters at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, after a bomb threat was called into the building and occupants were evacuated, including CNN employees. Lemon said fire alarms rang and a loudspeaker told them they needed to evacuate during his live show. The building was later determined to be safe and people were able to reenter. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) (AP)