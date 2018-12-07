Berkeley Co. detectives seek information in 2014 deadly shooting at block party

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County detectives are looking for the person who shot a 19-year old woman at a block party in Moncks Corner.
Ariel Morgan, 19, was shot and killed after multiple shots were fired in a crowd of hundreds at a block party in 2014, according to Berkeley County deputies.
Detectives are now offering a reward of $11,000 for information leading to the identity of the person who shot Morgan and say she was an innocent bystander at the party.
Anyone who may have been at the party or may have been privy to information that might help the detectives solve this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or 843-554-1111.
