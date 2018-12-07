Carrasco gets $47 million, 4-year deal from Indians

"It really changed his mindset," Antonetti said. "Carlos has always had a great compliment of stuff. How he utilized that stuff and his aggressiveness in the strike zone kind of came and went at times. When he had the opportunity to pitch out of the bullpen with the mindset of just trying to execute one pitch at a time, don't worry about trying to get through the lineup three or four times, just try to execute one pitch. Try to get that hitter out. And then go on to the next hitter and try to get that hitter out until Tito comes to take the ball from you.