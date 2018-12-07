Curbside delivery: Baby girl who couldn’t wait, born in parents car right outside hospital

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A situation at a Charleston hospital gives new meaning to the term “curbside delivery.”
A baby that just couldn’t wait to get inside, was born in her parents car which was parked right outside the doors of Bon Secours St. Francis hospital in West Ashley.
It happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m.
When little Hazel gets bigger, her parents will have quite a story to tell about how she came into the world.
“I didn’t want to have the baby in the car, but that happened, so,” Angela Rogers said.
Angela and Houston Rogers had called their doctor. But the contractions were coming so fast. Instead of going to the doctor’s office, they headed straight for the hospital.
“The doors are like locked and I can’t get in. I press the button and I called somebody to let me in. I said,'Look my wife’s having a baby in the car right now. I need a wheelchair. I need somebody to come help me,'” Houston Rogers said.
The first nurse who came to help was Rachel Ballenger.
“I heard a man’s voice say,'My wife’s about to have a baby in the car and we need a wheelchair.' So this happens occasionally,” Ballenger said.
Ballenger says she was literally running with the wheelchair and she was about half way down the walk way when she heard the mom screaming. So she let the wheelchair go and she took off for the car.
“They were so calm and I was freaking out," Bellenger said."I was like this is not happening. And she was being a super woman, delivering the baby by herself, no epidural or anything. I looked to see if the baby was really coming and about that time another one of my co-workers, Mandy Reimer, came out with some gloves and I knew that we weren’t gonna make it inside, so she called in and told them to bring a stretcher."
“The cavalry had come and I was letting the super women take over and do their job,” Houston Rogers said.
“We laid the seat back and Mandy got in the driver’s side and we just helped her hold her legs and she just said, ok, it’s coming and it did,” Ballenger said. “And like 30 seconds later the baby comes out. Crazy, like in the front seat of the car.”
“She was very calm, she did a great job. She was very focused on me and I was trying to keep her calm. And she did a great job,” Ballenger said.
And so did Hazel. This little bundle of joy brought some big excitement to an otherwise routine day at the hospital.
"It is what it is. It's just nature and it's fun to be there when things like this happen. It's not ideal, but you know it happens," Ballenger said.
Angela is a drama teacher at Howe Hall AIMS school in Goose Creek.
Hazel is doing just fine. She weighed seven pounds and eight ounces, and the whole family went home on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.