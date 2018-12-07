Deputies: Missing man found dead with injuries consistent of being struck by a vehicle

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are seeking information after a missing man was found dead with injuries that indicated he was struck by a vehicle.
Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say the body of Charles Edward Holmes of Salters was found on Tuesday in a ditch along SC 261 and Manning Highway in the Greeleyville area of Williamsburg County.
His body was discovered after deputies searched the area of his last phone call location, according to WCSO officials.
Deputies say injuries to the body and evidence discovered in the area indicated Holmes was struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.
You do not have to leave your name to give information, WCSO officials said.
Holmes' family contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 21 after they had not heard or seen Holmes.
