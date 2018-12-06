Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek kidnapping suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for kidnapping.
Officials said a man was traveling on Five Chop Road on Monday when he slowed down for what appeared to be a deer in the roadway. When he stopped, a black man reportedly opened the driver’s passenger door and pointed a gun at him before getting in the vehicle. The suspect directed the driver to go down several streets.
The suspect told the driver at one point, ‘You know this is a road where a lot of people die at,” according to the incident report.
The driver was told to turn into a field where the vehicle became bogged down. At that point, the suspect left the vehicle. The driver was not injured during the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
