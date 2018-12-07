Deputies: Person of interest, van sought in fuel thefts from Uhaul trucks

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are looking for a van and a man in connection with the theft of fuel from Uhaul trucks.
The man pictured in the photo below is a person of interest in connection with a case of someone stealing fuel from trucks in the Winwood area of the county.
Deputies want the public to focus on the distinct white rims on the van with spokes that appear to be from a trailer. The van appears to be a 2000s Honda Odyssey.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Timothy Ham at 843-719-5046. or 843-499-2446 or email timothy.ham@berkeleycountysc.gov.
