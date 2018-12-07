Diocese of Charleston will release names of clergy ‘credibly’ accused of sexual abuse of minors

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Dicoese of Charleston say they will release names of priests “credibly” accused of sexual abuse of minors dating back to 1950.
Officials say they will release the list no later than mid-February of 2019.
“The Diocese is currently in the process of reviewing its priest personnel files from 2007 through today,” officials with the Diocese of Charleston said in a statement."In 2007, as part of its Class Action Settlement Agreement, a detailed review of Diocesan priest personnel and other relevant files was undertaken. The results of that review were shared with law enforcement officials. Once the current review is complete, the list will be released."
“We are committed to transparency,” said Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone. “Releasing the names of those credibly accused is another step in the healing process for all who have been harmed by priests.”
