Former Jesuit priest who once worked in N. Charleston has sexual abuse of a minor accusations

“The People of God deserve transparency from the leadership of the Church,” Provincial of the Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province Ronald A. Mercier said in a statement. . “It is my hope that through the publication of this information, we can work to rebuild trust, always with the well-being of victims in mind. On behalf of the Jesuits of the USA Central and Southern Province, I apologize to the victims for the pain caused by Jesuits in the past."