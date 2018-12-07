Former Jesuit priest who once worked in N. Charleston has sexual abuse of a minor accusations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - According to a list released Friday by the Jesuits of the U.S. Central and Southern province, a priest who once worked in North Charleston has credible sexual abuse of a minor accusations against him.
Francis M. Landwermeyer was listed as working at St. Thomas the Apostle church in North Charleston at some point while he was ordained and has more than one allegation against him.
The list states he was ordained in 1966 and left the priesthood in 2011, then died in 2018. He was removed from ministry in 2010. Landwermeyer was also listed as working at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia at some point while he was ordained.
According to the church’s website, Landwermeyer was there in the 1980s.
The Jesuits hired a consulting firm to review all personnel files of Jesuits going back to 1955. The audit resulted in a list of all current and former Jesuits in the province with credible accusations consistent with the standards of the Charter for the Protection of children and young people.
The men listed in the release fall into one of three categories:
- Jesuits of this province against whom one or more credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult have been made;
- Jesuits from other provinces against whom there are credible claims resulting from their work while assigned to this province;
- Jesuits of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites or the websites of other Jesuit provinces.
“The People of God deserve transparency from the leadership of the Church,” Provincial of the Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province Ronald A. Mercier said in a statement. . “It is my hope that through the publication of this information, we can work to rebuild trust, always with the well-being of victims in mind. On behalf of the Jesuits of the USA Central and Southern Province, I apologize to the victims for the pain caused by Jesuits in the past."
The list released Friday is preliminary, with a full report from the consulting firm, Kinsale Management Consulting, expected in Spring 2019.
Live 5 has reached out to St. Thomas the Apostle for comment.
