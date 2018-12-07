Goose Creek man accused of fatally shooting two men, burning their bodies dies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a Goose Creek man accused of fatally shooting two men, burning their bodies and burying their bodies in his backyard has died.
Coroner Bill Salisbury said James Loftis committed suicide on Sunday. Loftis was on house arrest at the time of his death, according to Salisbury.
Loftis was released from the Berkeley County Detention Center in May of 2016, and had been charged with two counts of murder in the March 5, 2016 deaths of Guma Dubar of North Charleston and James Cody Newland of Ladson.
Loftis claimed self defense in the incident that happened at his home on South Pandora Drive.
According to court records, Loftis told police he took a cab home from a night club, got out of the cab and went inside his home.
In a statement to police, Loftis said the cab driver and another person knocked on his door demanding the cab fare.
Loftis told investigators the two men pushed their way into his home. Loftis said he then got his gun firing eight shots, killing them both. According to Loftis, he then burned their bodies before burying them in his backyard.
Officers responded the home when Loftis’ wife reported her husband was suicidal and claimed to have killed two people and buried them in the back yard while she was out of town, according to Goose Creek police officials. She also showed them a bullet hole in the living room wall.
Officers then discovered a “disturbed area of dirt” in the back yard where the two bodies were eventually located.
Loftis' attorney said his client had the right to defend his home if he felt threatened.
