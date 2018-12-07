It’s happening! Jim Cantore is heading to NC for snow that 'will come in like a hammer’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore is heading to North Carolina to cover the winter storm that he says will “will come in like a hammer” this weekend.
Cantore confirmed he’s traveling to Asheville in tweets he responded to on Friday.
Cantore has been tweeting about the storm that will bring “heavy” precipitation across the state of North Carolina.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the mountains from 7 p.m. Saturday to noon Monday. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel very hazardous or impassible.
While the heaviest accumulations of snow will hit the foothills and mountains of Western North Carolina, a wintry mix of precipitation will also impact the Charlotte metro. Confidence continues to grow that this will be a disruptive winter weather event.
WBTV Meteorologist Chris Larson said the storm is still expected to have the greatest impact late Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.