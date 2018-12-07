James Island group celebrating Arbor Day in SC by planting new trees

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A group called James Island Pride is coming together with Charleston County students on Friday to plant two new live oak trees.
The fifth annual planting with a middle school on James Island works to incorporate the importance of trees into the daily curriculum of students. Now the students are also learning about trees in their science, english and art classes.
One councilman says James Island is one of the few places around where people can still enjoy trees in all their glory.
“Well established trees are something that don’t last forever so you have to continuously replenish them by planting new trees,” James Island councilman Garrett Milliken said. " So the idea here with Arbor Day is that we have an opportunity to plant new trees as the old ones disappear."
According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season. According to South Carolina law, the first Friday in December of each year is observed as Arbor Day. National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April.
